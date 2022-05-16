Alexa
Taiwanese church in California hit by fatal shooting

Congregation members detain and tie up suspected gunman, five others injured

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/05/16 11:25
Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, after a fatal shooting. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One person was killed, four were critically injured, and another individual suffered minor injuries in a shooting involving Taiwanese churchgoers in southern California, according to multiple reports.

The incident took place at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods located in Orange County, which hosts the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church on Sundays. More than 80% of residents in the area are at least 65 or over, and it is a popular retirement destination for Taiwanese.

It was reported that a lunch reception was being held to honor a former pastor at the church when an Asian man in his 60s opened fire with two handguns. Parishioners among the congregation of about 30 to 40 people managed to apprehend the shooter and tie him up before police arrived.

The Orange County Register, a local newspaper, said the shooter was not from the area. It added one individual was killed in the church, while those hurt were rushed to hospital.

Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock was quoted as saying the parishioners showed “exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening … I think it’s safe to say if people had not intervened, it could have been much worse.”

Taiwan’s de-facto ambassador to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) took to Twitter to comment: “Shocked and saddened by the fatal shooting at the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in California. I join the families of the victims and Taiwanese American communities in grief and pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded survivors.”

Others spoke up to say what a “wonderful” and generous community these “Taiwanese church people” are, condemned the violence, or praised the bravery of the parishioners.

