Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Barrett quits after Bulldogs slip to last of NRL standings

By Associated Press
2022/05/16 09:53
Barrett quits after Bulldogs slip to last of NRL standings

SYDNEY (AP) — Trent Barrett quit as Canterbury’s head coach less than halfway through Australia’s National Rugby League season after the Bulldogs slumped to last place in the standings.

Canterbury issued a brief statement Monday to announce Barrett’s departure three days after a 16-6 loss to Newcastle, the team’s eighth loss in 10 games this season.

Barrett, who represented Australia in 15 test matches and played more than 200 NRL games from 1996-2010, coached at Manly from 2016-18 before joining Canterbury as head coach for the 2021 season. He stood down with a record of five wins in 34 NRL games in charge of the Bulldogs.

The club didn't immediately announce a replacement, with the Bulldogs set to play Wests Tigers on Friday.

__

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-16 11:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 68,732 local COVID cases