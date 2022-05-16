Taiwan expats in Ireland hold walking event to promote WHA inclusion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Ireland on Sunday (May 15) held a walking event to promote Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Assembly (WHA).

TECO staff, Taiwanese expats, and friends first gathered at the James Joyce Tower and Museum in Dublin, where they waved Taiwan flags and a banner that read "Health for all, Taiwan can help," CNA reported.

Taiwan’s envoy to Ireland Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆) mentioned that the famous Irish novelist Joyce once said, "Absence, the highest form of presence." Yang said he wanted to change this famous phrase to say, "to be present, not to be absent," for Taiwan, but also for global cooperation to fight the epidemic.

Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) member Liu Shu-hui (劉淑慧) said that although Ireland and other European countries are gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, new contagions will still appear in the future, which highlights the importance of pandemic prevention cooperation. “I believe that Taiwan's experience can contribute to global public health,” she said.

Angel Cheng (鄭惠文), president of the Taiwan Ireland Association and member of the OCAC, called on Taiwanese expats in Ireland and Irish citizens who support Taiwan to go to Geneva, Switzerland to participate in the Walk the Talk parade on May 22nd to back Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization.

The 75th WHA will be held in Geneva from May 22-28.