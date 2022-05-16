Alexa
Taiwan’s Computex an in-person event for first time in two years

Global tech trade show opens May 24, has been held virtually because of pandemic

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/05/16 10:05
Computex is one of the world's biggest and longest-running tech shows. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Computex will be a hybrid in-person and online event after two years of being held virtually because of the COVID pandemic, according to the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall will host the physical show from May 24-27, 2022, while the online exhibition dubbed Computex DigitalGo takes place from May 24 to June 6. Tech leaders such as AMD, NXP, and Micron will give keynote presentations, while Nokia, Ericsson and IBM, among others, will take part in forums on information and communication technology (ICT) trends.

Six NVIDIA executives are set to discuss how AI is revolutionizing networking, enterprise data center gaming, and content creation on May 24. "NVIDIA and our partners will be announcing new developments and products on both the enterprise and consumer fronts at the show," NVIDIA Senior Vice President Jeff Fisher was quoted as saying by PR Newswire.

COMPUTEX is one of the world’s biggest and longest running ICT trade fairs and was first established in 1981. Before COVID, it regularly pulled in more than 40,000 buyers every year and was one of the most popular showcases to launch new products.

TAITRA estimated that about 5,000 industry professionals from more than 70 countries will attend. It added there will also be novel visitor experiences and services.

TAITRA’s decision to go ahead with an in-person staging of Computex mirrors the government’s attempts to evolve from a zero-COVID strategy to opening up.
Computex
COVID
Taiwan External Trade Development Council
TAITRA
AMD
NXP
Micron
IBM
Nokia
Ericsson
ICT
zero-COVID policy

