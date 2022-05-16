Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Plate ump leaves A's-Angels game after getting hit twice

By Associated Press
2022/05/16 06:41
Home plate umpire Marty Foster, left, reacts after being hit by a ball in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, right, during the seventh in...

Home plate umpire Marty Foster, left, reacts after being hit by a ball in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, right, during the seventh in...

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Plate umpire Marty Foster left Sunday’s game between the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels after getting hit in the facemask a second time.

Foster was hit in the sixth inning by a foul ball from Kevin Smith and collapsed to the ground before being helped to his feet by A’s assistant athletic trainer Brian Schulman.

Foster remained in the game, but in the top of the seventh Oakland reliever Zach Jackson threw a low pitch that bounced up and hit Foster again. Second base umpire Scott Barry replaced Foster behind the plate.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-16 08:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp