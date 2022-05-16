Wong leads Brewers to 7-3 win over the Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Kolten Wong homered, singled and had three walks to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Sunday.

Playing in his 1,000 major league game, Wong also stole two bases for the Brewers, who finished 4-5 on their nine game road trip.

Jace Peterson and Rowdy Tellez also homered to back Brandon Woodruff, who limited Miami to three runs and five hits in his five-inning outing. Woodruff (4-2) walked two and struck out six.

Aaron Ashby relieved Woodruff and pitched four hitless innings while striking out eight for his first save.

Milwaukee chased Miami starter Elieser Hernández during a four-run fifth. Peterson and Wong hit consecutive solo homers off Hernández while Tellez and Omar Narváez had RBI singles against reliever Louis Head.

Hernández (2-3) allowed five runs, two of which were earned, and three hits. The right-hander walked three, struck out two and hit a batter. He has surrendered 10 home runs in his seven starts this season.

Tellez made it 6-3, connecting with a solo shot off reliever Tommy Nance in the seventh for his eighth homer.

Brewers third baseman Willy Adames left with a right ankle sprain in the bottom of the second. Adames made a successful hard slide at home off Luis Urías’ sacrifice fly that gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the first. Once Adames reached his feet, he limped toward the dugout. Adames played through the top half of the second before being replaced by Mike Rosseau.

Adames, whose nine homers tie Hunter Renfroe for the team lead, will be re-evaluated Monday.

Payton Henry’s two-run single in the second put Miami ahead 2-1 and Jorge Soler padded the lead with a solo homer in the third.

ODD WAY TO REACH

Brian Anderson was one of Ashby’s strikeout victims but became the only batter to reach against him in the eighth. He swung and missed at Ashby’s slider for the third strike as the pitch skipped past catcher Narváez. Although Narváez retrieved the ball in time to throw Anderson out at first, the ball got lodged under the backstop padding, resulting in a dead play.

ROSTER MOVE:

The Marlins recalled 1B Lewin Díaz from Triple-A Jacksonville. Díaz, the Marlins’ 2021 Triple-A Player of the Year, has six homers and 30 RBIs in 32 games with the Jumbo Shrimp this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 12.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (2-1, 4.40) is the scheduled starter in the opener of a home series against Atlanta Monday.

Marlins: RHP Cody Poteet (0-0, 0.55) will make his first start of the season in the opener of a three-game home series against Washington Monday. Poteet has appeared in eight relief outings.

___

