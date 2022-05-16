Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3 CFL teams cancel opening practices amid work stoppage

By Associated Press
2022/05/16 05:32
3 CFL teams cancel opening practices amid work stoppage

TORONTO (AP) — Three Canadian Football league teams canceled their opening training-camp practices Sunday, a day after the league and players union broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts canceled practices, with more teams expected to follow suit.

The previous CBA expired at midnight, with the CFL Players’ Association directing players from seven of the nine teams to participate in a work stoppage beginning at 12:01 a.m. EDT Sunday. Players with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders reported to their camps because they will not be in a legal strike position under Alberta laws until later this month.

“We shouldn’t be out here right now,” Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman said. “The rest of the league’s on strike. We voted to be on strike as well, but the Alberta laws are a little bit different, so we’re required to be out here, but we stand with the PA and everything. Hopefully, we can get this resolved and get back to playing football.”

The lone previous CFL strike came in 1974 and was resolved before the start of the season.

Updated : 2022-05-16 07:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp