Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Araujo, Atlanta United ties with Revolution 2-2

By Associated Press
2022/05/16 04:12
Araujo, Atlanta United ties with Revolution 2-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Luiz Araujo scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 2-2 tie with the New England Revolution on Sunday.

Araujo’s tying goal came in the 63rd minute for United (4-4-3). Thiago Almada got an assist on the goal.

Adam Buksa scored two goals for the Revolution (3-5-3).

United outshot the Revolution 23-12. Both teams had seven shots on goal.

Bobby Shuttleworth saved five of the seven shots he faced for United. Matt Turner had five saves for the Revolution.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with United visiting Nashville while the Revolution visit Cincinnati.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-05-16 05:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp