Reds rookie Hunter Green takes no-hitter into 8th vs Pirates

By ALAN SAUNDERS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/16 03:34
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunda...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene threw seven no-hit innings to begin his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Greene struck out nine Pirates over his first seven innings, leaning on his hard-breaking slider. He walked three batters in the scoreless game. He threw his 103rd pitch to strike out Josh VanMeter to end the seventh inning.

The second overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, Greene had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and after the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t return to minor-league play until 2021. He made the Reds’ roster for the first time coming out Spring Training this year.

In his second start of the season, he set an MLB record with 39 pitches over 100 mph, but carried a 7.62 ERA into Sunday’s game thanks in part to 15 walks in 26 innings.

The Reds have thrown 17 no-hitters in their history, the last by Wade Miley on May 7, 2021 against Cleveland.

Updated : 2022-05-16 05:17 GMT+08:00

