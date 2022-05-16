Alexa
Haji Wright scores in 7th straight game for Antalyaspor

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/16 02:14
American forward Haji Wright extended his scoring streak to seven games, helping Antalyaspor to a 4-2 win at Kasımpaşa on Sunday night in the Turkish league.

A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright increased his season total to 14 goals in 31 league matches. He has eight goals in his past seven games.

Wright intercepted a clearance by goalkeeper Erdem Canpolat inside the penalty area and scored into the empty goal for a 3-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Wright also hit the crossbar in second-half stoppage time.

After debuting for Schalke in 2018-19 and making seven Bundesliga appearances, Wright spent 2019-20 at the Dutch club Venlo and 2020-21 with Denmark’s SønderjyskE. Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Updated : 2022-05-16 03:46 GMT+08:00

