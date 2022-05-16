Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

9-man Everton loses 3-2 to Brentford, still in danger in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/05/16 01:39
Referee Michael Oliver, centre, during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, M...
Everton's Richarlison in action during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, M...
Everton's head coach Frank Lampard reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England,...
Brentford's Rico Henry, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at...
Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates their first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool...
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, centre, challenges for the ball with Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer, right, during the Premier League soccer match betwe...
Everton's Richarlison, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at ...
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, left, challenges for the ball with Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer during the Premier League soccer match between Everton...
Fans use smoke flares as they gather for the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday,...
Everton's Richarlison celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison...
Everton's Richarlison celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison...

Referee Michael Oliver, centre, during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, M...

Everton's Richarlison in action during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, M...

Everton's head coach Frank Lampard reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England,...

Brentford's Rico Henry, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at...

Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates their first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool...

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, centre, challenges for the ball with Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer, right, during the Premier League soccer match betwe...

Everton's Richarlison, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at ...

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, left, challenges for the ball with Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer during the Premier League soccer match between Everton...

Fans use smoke flares as they gather for the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday,...

Everton's Richarlison celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison...

Everton's Richarlison celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton missed the chance to secure its place in the Premier League for another season after having two men sent off in losing 3-2 at home to Brentford on Sunday.

The game turned on an 18th-minute red card to Jarrad Branthwaite for pulling back Ivan Toney, when Everton was leading 1-0 thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal.

Still, Everton — needing a win to guarantee survival — bounced back from conceding an equalizer in the 37th minute because of an own-goal by Seamus Coleman by going ahead again when Richarlison converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Brentford twice in two minutes from the 62nd, through Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry, and substitute Salomon Rondon became the second Everton player to be red-carded after he launched himself studs-first at Henry in the 88th.

Everton stayed two points above the bottom three and has two games remaining, against Crystal Palace at home on Thursday and Arsenal away next Sunday.

Leeds is a point behind Everton and has one game left, at Brentford on the final day, while third-to-last Burnley still has Aston Villa and Newcastle to play.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-16 03:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp