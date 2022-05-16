Alexa
Mets put RHP Megill put on injured list with inflamed biceps

By Associated Press
2022/05/16 01:10
New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill, center, is relieved by manager Buck Showalter during the second inning of a baseball game against the Was...
New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill stands in the dugout after he was relieved during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washing...
New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill, left, wipes his face as he listens to pitching coach Jeremy Hefner during the first inning of a baseball ...
New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wedn...

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill, center, is relieved by manager Buck Showalter during the second inning of a baseball game against the Was...

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill stands in the dugout after he was relieved during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washing...

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill, left, wipes his face as he listens to pitching coach Jeremy Hefner during the first inning of a baseball ...

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wedn...

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets on Sunday because of an inflamed right biceps, four days after he allowed eight runs over 1 1/3 innings during a defeat at Washington.

Mets manager Buck Showalter did not mention the injury during his pregame news conference, and the team announced it about 50 minutes before the start of Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. The Mets said the 26-year-old pitcher will have an MRI later Sunday.

Megill is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts, striking out 37 and walking nine in 34 2/3 innings. He has been part of a rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco.

The Mets made the roster move retroactive to Thursday.

Right-hander Colin Holderman's contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse, and right-hander Trevor May was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Mets already were missing ace Jacob deGrom (right scapula), catcher James McCann (broken left hamate bone) and relievers Sean Reid-Foley (Tommy John surgery) and Trevor May (right triceps inflammation).

