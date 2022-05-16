Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US edges Austria in OT, Canada routs Italy at hockey worlds

By Associated Press
2022/05/16 00:32
Team of USA celebrate a goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Austria and USA in Tampere, F...
Paul Huber of Austria, center, scores a goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Austria and U...
Nicolas Roy of Canada, right, scores his side's third goal against Italy keeper Justin Fazio during the group A Hockey World Championship match betwee...
Matt Barzal of Canada, left, is challenged by Italy's Luca Frigo during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Canada in Helsin...
Kent Johnson of Canada, center, is challenged by Italy's Alex Petan during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Canada in Hel...
Scott Conway of Great Britain celebrates 3-3 goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Norway a...
Damien Fleury of France, left, challenges with Kazakhstan's keeper Andrei Shutov during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and...
Goalie Ben Bowens of Great Britain and Norway's Mathias Trettenes in action during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round grou...

Team of USA celebrate a goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Austria and USA in Tampere, F...

Paul Huber of Austria, center, scores a goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Austria and U...

Nicolas Roy of Canada, right, scores his side's third goal against Italy keeper Justin Fazio during the group A Hockey World Championship match betwee...

Matt Barzal of Canada, left, is challenged by Italy's Luca Frigo during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Canada in Helsin...

Kent Johnson of Canada, center, is challenged by Italy's Alex Petan during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Canada in Hel...

Scott Conway of Great Britain celebrates 3-3 goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Norway a...

Damien Fleury of France, left, challenges with Kazakhstan's keeper Andrei Shutov during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and...

Goalie Ben Bowens of Great Britain and Norway's Mathias Trettenes in action during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round grou...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Luke Hughes scored with 1:57 left in overtime to complete a United States comeback from two goals down to edge Austria 3-2 at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Benjamin Nissner scored in the first period and Paul Huber added another early in the second to give Austria a 2-0 lead in the Group B game in Tampere. Kieffer Bellows started the comeback later in the second before Adam Gaudette tied it with a power-play goal in the final period to force overtime.

The U.S. outshot Austria 39-16 on the way to its second win in two games.

Canada followed suit in less dramatic fashion, cruising to a 6-1 win over Italy for its second victory of the tournament.

Josh Anderson and Dysin Mayo led the Canadians with a goal and an assist each in the Group A game in Helsinki. Phil Pietroniro put Italy 1-0 ahead in the opening period before Canada came back with six unanswered goals. Travis Sanheim, Nicolas Roy, Kent Johnson and Noah Gregor with a short-handed goal all also got in on the act.

Also in Group A, France beat Kazakhstan 2-1 with Denmark facing Switzerland later on Sunday.

Norway prevailed in a penalty shootout to defeat Britain 4-3 in Group B.

Captain Mathis Olimb scored two second-period goals to help build a 3-0 lead for Norway. Britain fought back with three goals in a span of 3:18 in the final period to force overtime.

Later on Sunday, Sweden will play the Czech Republic in the same group.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-16 02:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp