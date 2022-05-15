Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Midtable rivals Villa and Palace draw 1-1 in Premier League

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 23:52
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha reacts to the crowd, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace at Villa Par...
Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher, left and Aston Villa's John McGinn vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Vi...
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, left and Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between...

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha reacts to the crowd, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace at Villa Par...

Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher, left and Aston Villa's John McGinn vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Vi...

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, left and Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between...

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp scored an 81st-minute equalizer as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in a match between two midtable teams in the Premier League on Sunday.

Three minutes after coming on, Schlupp finished from close range to cancel out Ollie Watkins’ 69th-minute opener for Villa.

Lucas Digne had a strike saved by Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Watkins hit a shot wide in stoppage time as a late Villa push to reclaim the lead proved in vain.

The result left Patrick Vieira’s Palace and Steven Gerrard’s Villa still in 11th and 12th place, respectively, a point apart.

Gerrard and his team performed a pre-match guard of honor for players who were part of Villa’s 1982 European Cup triumph.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-16 01:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan
War games predict China could resort to nuclear weapon if it invades Taiwan