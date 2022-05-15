Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 2 0 0 6 5 0
Portland 1 0 1 4 3 0
Houston 1 1 1 4 3 2
Orlando 1 1 1 4 3 5
Chicago 1 0 0 3 2 1
Washington 1 0 0 3 2 1
ANGEL CITY FC 1 1 0 3 2 2
Gotham FC 1 1 0 3 3 4
Louisville 0 1 2 2 4 5
OL Reign 0 1 2 2 3 4
Kansas City 0 2 1 1 2 7
North Carolina 0 1 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 7

San Diego Wave FC 4, Gotham FC 0

Sunday, May 8

Houston 2, Kansas City 0

Louisville 2, OL Reign 2, tie

Orlando 1, Angel City FC 0

Friday, May 13

OL Reign 0, Portland 0, tie

Saturday, May 14

Kansas City 2, Orlando 2, tie

North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd.

Houston 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, May 15

Chicago at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Angel City FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Houston at Portland, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Washington at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-15 23:48 GMT+08:00

