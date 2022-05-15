Alexa
Final round of LPGA Founders Cup delayed an hour by fog

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 22:03
CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — The start of the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup was delayed by an hour because of fog.

Playing off both the front and back nines, the first groups at the $3 million event at the Upper Montclair Country Club teed off at 8:22 a.m.

Minjee Lee of Australia entered the final 18 holes holding a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden. Lexi Thompson was in the final threesome, three shots off the lead.

Lee was at 17-under par. Angel Yin, who was in fourth place, was six shots off the lead as she sought her first tour win.

The event honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour.

