Sunday At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives Geneva Purse: €534,555 Surface: Red clay GENEVA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Johan Nikles, Switzerland, def. Lukas Rosol (8), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Christopher O'Connell (5), Australia, def. Benjamin Hassan, Germany, 7-6, 6-4.

Marco Cecchinato (4), Italy, def. Pablo Cuevas (6), Uruguay, 6-1, 6-3.

Facundo Bagnis (1), Argentina, def. Vitaliy Sachko (7), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Hunter Reese, United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-3, 6-4.