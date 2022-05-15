Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 15, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;12;83%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;32;26;Sunny and less humid;37;25;NW;15;30%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;28;16;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;16;WNW;24;45%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;22;17;Rather cloudy;23;16;E;11;78%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds, warm;24;15;Thunderstorms;21;13;SW;20;72%;79%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;13;4;Sunshine;14;5;NNE;9;48%;0%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Nice with sunshine;31;22;SE;9;30%;4%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;23;13;Warm, turning breezy;27;14;SSW;22;35%;5%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and some clouds;22;10;Sunny, but cool;18;7;SW;17;58%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouding up;27;17;Partly sunny;27;17;SW;9;48%;6%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;18;16;Rain and drizzle;21;17;WSW;21;81%;93%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hotter with hazy sun;40;24;Winds subsiding;33;21;WNW;27;25%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;SSE;7;68%;47%;6

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;20;SW;12;90%;73%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;37;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;26;NNW;11;69%;94%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;23;17;Partly sunny;24;16;E;11;62%;1%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;27;11;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;SSE;15;19%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;28;16;SE;7;43%;3%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;Partly sunny;25;14;ENE;9;43%;93%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;20;10;A little a.m. rain;19;11;SE;9;73%;81%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Mostly sunny;27;16;S;11;61%;30%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;Partly sunny;27;17;S;9;47%;71%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;26;17;Thunderstorms;23;14;WSW;15;64%;83%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Not as warm;22;13;Sun and some clouds;25;12;ESE;10;46%;28%;9

Budapest, Hungary;More sun than clouds;25;13;Periods of sun, nice;27;15;SSE;8;38%;84%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with sunshine;15;11;A shower in places;16;11;SSW;15;54%;51%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun;28;19;A t-storm around;28;19;NNE;9;44%;87%;10

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;20;13;Partial sunshine;25;13;WSW;14;37%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;Mostly cloudy;28;18;NNE;15;36%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;Mostly sunny;27;14;NW;10;26%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;An afternoon shower;28;20;SE;5;67%;78%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;27;A t-storm in spots;35;28;SSW;9;83%;64%;5

Chicago, United States;Couple of showers;22;14;Mostly sunny;22;12;NNW;15;43%;2%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A couple of t-storms;30;26;WSW;20;78%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;17;6;Fog, then some sun;17;7;ESE;7;62%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;29;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SW;8;76%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;Partly sunny;31;22;E;11;55%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;29;23;A morning shower;31;23;SSE;19;67%;57%;8

Delhi, India;Sunshine, very hot;45;32;Warm with hazy sun;42;29;SSE;14;17%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Sunny intervals;25;10;Mostly cloudy;28;13;SSW;12;32%;20%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;A strong t-storm;35;28;S;18;66%;69%;12

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSE;8;67%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;15;12;A shower and t-storm;19;10;SSE;19;76%;91%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;Sunny;27;16;NNE;13;37%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;24;16;Sunshine and nice;25;17;W;16;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;26;21;A little a.m. rain;23;20;NW;14;70%;68%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;24;11;Partly sunny;22;12;ESE;12;48%;9%;6

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a shower;29;21;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;NE;9;75%;82%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy;13;5;A couple of showers;13;4;NNW;23;52%;93%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;36;26;A couple of t-storms;33;26;ESE;10;77%;79%;6

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;27;18;A.M. showers, cloudy;20;18;ENE;10;87%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;Sun and some clouds;29;22;E;11;57%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;39;26;Hazy sun;38;25;SE;11;49%;39%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun, very hot;43;28;Partly sunny and hot;40;25;NE;18;19%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;23;13;Mostly sunny;26;12;ENE;10;64%;13%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;24;SE;10;75%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;47;31;Sunny and not as hot;40;28;NNW;19;23%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;21;10;Some sun;21;9;NNE;9;50%;33%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Nice with sunshine;26;16;NW;12;24%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and windy;35;28;Breezy in the p.m.;39;28;WSW;21;31%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;25;19;A stray thunderstorm;28;18;ESE;7;73%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;43;30;Hazy and very warm;42;30;N;9;12%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;18;9;Sun and some clouds;18;8;SW;17;43%;4%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;30;26;A morning shower;31;26;ENE;26;66%;55%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;W;8;67%;83%;3

Kolkata, India;Breezy this morning;35;30;Turning sunny, warm;36;30;S;15;59%;12%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;25;A t-storm around;30;24;N;8;80%;55%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-2;Sunny and mild;16;-2;NNE;14;31%;5%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;9;73%;57%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Decreasing clouds;19;15;SSE;13;78%;26%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;22;17;Mostly sunny;22;16;SW;16;71%;30%;7

London, United Kingdom;A thundershower;21;15;A morning t-shower;21;13;SSW;24;66%;59%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;28;15;Fog to sun;25;14;SSE;11;51%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;SW;12;72%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;25;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;WSW;10;42%;2%;10

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;31;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;W;26;66%;80%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;6;84%;95%;5

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;34;27;Couple of t-storms;35;27;SW;9;64%;97%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;22;12;Cooler;16;8;NW;19;62%;19%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;27;11;Partly sunny;26;12;NNE;10;18%;1%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;S;13;68%;83%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;16;5;A couple of showers;14;3;W;18;52%;85%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;20;67%;64%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;15;12;Breezy with showers;15;11;SSW;31;66%;100%;3

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;24;17;A shower and t-storm;27;12;WSW;4;55%;99%;4

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;16;8;An afternoon shower;14;7;WNW;19;55%;81%;6

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;29;Hazy sun;33;29;WNW;15;67%;5%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;26;14;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;NE;14;55%;30%;7

New York, United States;Dense fog;24;18;A heavy thunderstorm;26;15;SW;11;60%;91%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;NW;13;38%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;24;11;Inc. clouds;25;14;SSW;14;49%;5%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;21;15;Cloudy;21;15;W;6;50%;12%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;16;5;NE;10;33%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. rain;25;14;A shower and t-storm;24;10;WNW;14;63%;97%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;NE;12;72%;85%;5

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;W;9;85%;98%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;30;24;Cloudy with showers;30;25;ENE;12;78%;94%;3

Paris, France;A heavy thunderstorm;29;16;A t-storm around;25;15;NNE;13;56%;48%;8

Perth, Australia;Rather cloudy;19;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;ENE;11;55%;15%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;A couple of t-storms;35;26;N;10;68%;87%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A heavy p.m. shower;30;24;Couple of t-storms;31;23;ENE;14;77%;88%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Cloudy with a shower;34;22;Very warm;35;22;ESE;10;48%;32%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;22;10;Clouds and sun, warm;27;16;ESE;5;37%;94%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;Nice with sunshine;24;8;E;14;45%;24%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;20;12;A touch of rain;18;12;E;12;72%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;24;13;Decreasing clouds;25;13;NNE;15;70%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;29;24;A shower;30;25;SE;13;73%;96%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A stray a.m. shower;12;8;Low clouds may break;15;9;E;23;62%;33%;3

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;14;6;Breezy in the p.m.;12;6;NW;21;50%;44%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;27;20;A few showers;27;21;W;12;71%;99%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;37;23;Sunny and very warm;41;25;E;13;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;25;12;Partly sunny;28;12;W;12;49%;2%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;13;9;Rain and drizzle;13;7;NW;14;56%;94%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;12;Some sunshine;18;11;W;28;60%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy with t-storms;25;18;Cloudy with t-storms;25;18;E;11;82%;99%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;ESE;21;67%;62%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;26;19;SW;10;71%;35%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunny and nice;27;13;N;12;8%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;SW;4;49%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;23;Rain and drizzle;30;24;ESE;7;75%;94%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm around;22;13;A shower;23;14;SSE;10;64%;85%;7

Seattle, United States;Rain at times;16;11;Cloudy with a shower;15;6;ENE;14;63%;58%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;Sunny and nice;23;12;SSW;13;44%;4%;10

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;22;16;Partly sunny;26;16;S;9;45%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSE;12;71%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;24;10;Sun and some clouds;25;10;S;11;49%;26%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;E;23;67%;58%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;16;3;Partial sunshine;14;3;WNW;13;41%;4%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;25;15;Mostly sunny;24;13;WSW;9;62%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of rain;21;18;Cloudy, downpours;20;18;E;16;85%;100%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, windy;11;8;A couple of showers;12;7;NNW;26;53%;89%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;27;16;Mostly sunny;29;18;E;9;39%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm, turning breezy;29;13;A little a.m. rain;17;10;NW;29;65%;60%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Mostly cloudy;31;16;WNW;14;14%;25%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler with sunshine;25;17;High clouds;24;19;W;12;56%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;Partial sunshine;29;16;ESE;8;52%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, not as warm;19;14;A little rain;17;14;N;18;90%;93%;3

Toronto, Canada;A stray thunderstorm;23;13;Showers;14;8;W;28;73%;99%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;N;10;39%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;Nice with some sun;28;16;ENE;11;48%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;0;Mostly sunny;20;2;NW;15;20%;1%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;14;11;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;SE;9;51%;66%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;26;14;Periods of sun, warm;28;17;WSW;7;42%;76%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;32;24;A t-storm or two;27;22;ESE;12;82%;98%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in spots;16;3;A couple of showers;15;2;NNW;14;50%;85%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;19;8;Periods of sun;20;9;NNE;7;42%;13%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy, p.m. showers;15;14;Decreasing clouds;18;15;NNW;9;88%;44%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A t-storm or two;34;25;WSW;9;66%;98%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;27;12;A p.m. t-storm;15;7;NE;8;69%;71%;3

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-15 21:41 GMT+08:00

