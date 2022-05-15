Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Weather in Taiwan to turn dry from Tuesday

Daytime temperatures will begin to rise and humidity to decrease across Taiwan from Tuesday

  115
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/15 21:11
Weather in Taiwan to turn dry from Tuesday

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents along the western half of Taiwan and in the northeast should watch out for localized heavy rains from Sunday night (May 15) to Monday (May 16), a weather forecast said.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Taiwu Township in Pingtung County had received the most accumulated rainfall with 172 millimeters since the plum rain front moved in, followed by Meinong District in Kaohsiung with 120 mm, CNA reported. The top 10 places that recorded the highest rainfall are all located in Pingtung and Kaohsiung.

CWB forecaster Lin Ting-i (林定宜) told CNA that as the front moved south to the Bashi Strait from Sunday night to Monday, another mass of vapor from southern China moved over Taiwan bringing lots of rain, especially along the west and in the northeast, where more localized rain showers, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall are expected. The other areas are likely to see short showers, lightning storms, and heavy wind gusts.

Lin said high temperatures on Monday will only be 18 – 20 degrees Celsius in the north and northeast and between 21 and 24 degrees in other areas due to the cool air brought in by the northeastern winds. The forecaster said low temperatures will be about 16 – 18 degrees for northern Taiwan and 19 – 21 degrees for the rest of the island.

The northeasterly winds are forecast to weaken from Tuesday to Thursday (May 17-19). Daytime temperatures will begin to rise and humidity will decrease across Taiwan from Tuesday, with only localized short showers along the east and west coasts.

Sporadic showers are forecast for eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, and short afternoon showers are due for the rest of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, with comfortable warm weather during the daytime.

Humidity is likely to increase from Friday to Sunday (May 20-22) and the weather will become unstable again across the country, Lin added.
CWB
low temperatures
northeasterly winds
weather forecast

RELATED ARTICLES

Temperatures to rise across Taiwan from Tuesday
Temperatures to rise across Taiwan from Tuesday
2022/05/02 20:58
Taiwan’s highest mountain sees rare May snowfall
Taiwan’s highest mountain sees rare May snowfall
2022/05/02 18:54
Hot weekend weather in store for Taiwan: CWB
Hot weekend weather in store for Taiwan: CWB
2022/04/20 20:57
Temperatures in Taiwan to reach 30 degrees or higher starting Thursday
Temperatures in Taiwan to reach 30 degrees or higher starting Thursday
2022/04/18 16:15
Cold front to hit Taiwan over 1st half of Tomb Sweeping Festival weekend
Cold front to hit Taiwan over 1st half of Tomb Sweeping Festival weekend
2022/04/01 10:28

Updated : 2022-05-15 21:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan predicts 100,000 local COVID infections per day possible from May 20
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths