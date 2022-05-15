Weather in Taiwan to turn dry from Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents along the western half of Taiwan and in the northeast should watch out for localized heavy rains from Sunday night (May 15) to Monday (May 16), a weather forecast said.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Taiwu Township in Pingtung County had received the most accumulated rainfall with 172 millimeters since the plum rain front moved in, followed by Meinong District in Kaohsiung with 120 mm, CNA reported. The top 10 places that recorded the highest rainfall are all located in Pingtung and Kaohsiung.

CWB forecaster Lin Ting-i (林定宜) told CNA that as the front moved south to the Bashi Strait from Sunday night to Monday, another mass of vapor from southern China moved over Taiwan bringing lots of rain, especially along the west and in the northeast, where more localized rain showers, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall are expected. The other areas are likely to see short showers, lightning storms, and heavy wind gusts.

Lin said high temperatures on Monday will only be 18 – 20 degrees Celsius in the north and northeast and between 21 and 24 degrees in other areas due to the cool air brought in by the northeastern winds. The forecaster said low temperatures will be about 16 – 18 degrees for northern Taiwan and 19 – 21 degrees for the rest of the island.

The northeasterly winds are forecast to weaken from Tuesday to Thursday (May 17-19). Daytime temperatures will begin to rise and humidity will decrease across Taiwan from Tuesday, with only localized short showers along the east and west coasts.

Sporadic showers are forecast for eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, and short afternoon showers are due for the rest of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, with comfortable warm weather during the daytime.

Humidity is likely to increase from Friday to Sunday (May 20-22) and the weather will become unstable again across the country, Lin added.