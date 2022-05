Sunday At Strasbourg Tennis Club Strasbourg, France Purse: €203,024 Surface: Red clay STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Julie Gervais, France, def. Katharina Hobgarski (4), Germany, 6-4, 6-0.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (1), Belarus, def. Lena Papadakis (7), Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Lina Glushko (3), Israel, def. Angelina Gabueva, Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Ekaterina Makarova (6), Russia, def. Yana Morderger, Germany, 7-5, 6-0.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Harmony Tan, France, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-2, 6-1.