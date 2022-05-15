Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

New Taipei mayor calls for treating positive rapid test results as confirmed COVID cases

The focus should be on the treatment of moderate and severe cases: Hou

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/15 18:51
New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi 

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government on Saturday (May 14) pleaded with the central government to recognize people with positive COVID-19 at-home rapid test results as confirmed cases without requiring them to undergo further PCR testing in order to reduce the burden of the country’s medical workforce.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said during the city's COVID-19 briefing Saturday that there are 36 community screening stations across New Taipei City, the most in the country, CNA reported. These stations, which offer services usually provided by local hospitals, now only provide PCR testing for people with positive at-home rapid antigen test results.

According to statistics from May 9 – 13, 97.04% of the tests conducted by New Taipei City Hospital were positive, which means people who tested positive with rapid tests are tantamount to confirmed cases, he added.

Hou said he hoped the central government stays in good communication with frontline medical workers and treats all people whose rapid test results come out positive as confirmed cases so that positive cases can get all their medical needs fulfilled at once, including getting fast diagnoses from doctors, treatment, and drugs.

He went on to say that he hoped the central government would allow the city to adopt the above-mentioned strategy as soon as possible.

He mentioned that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called a COVID-19 meeting on Friday (May 13) and came up with three directives, including setting up large-scale screening stations in the Greater Taipei Area and Taoyuan. However, the mayor said setting up more screening stations cannot totally solve all issues with testing.

People with positive rapid test results are now stuck going to community screening stations where they have to wait to take PCR tests, which consumes a lot of time and medical resources, including the large-scale deployment of medical staff, and should be avoided, Hou said.

The focus should be on the treatment of moderate and severe cases, the mayor said.
rapid tests
screening stations
New Taipei
Hou You-Yi
confirmed cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Freeway Marathon to go ahead in New Taipei on Sunday
Taipei Freeway Marathon to go ahead in New Taipei on Sunday
2022/05/13 19:37
TPP legislators urge directing more PCR capacity to northern Taiwan
TPP legislators urge directing more PCR capacity to northern Taiwan
2022/05/10 15:47
Taiwan officer on Dongsha Island tests positive for COVID
Taiwan officer on Dongsha Island tests positive for COVID
2022/05/10 13:48
Taiwan mobilizes 190 clinics to provide COVID PCR tests
Taiwan mobilizes 190 clinics to provide COVID PCR tests
2022/05/06 15:45
Taiwan universities’ capacity strained as students quarantine in conference rooms
Taiwan universities’ capacity strained as students quarantine in conference rooms
2022/05/03 15:05

Updated : 2022-05-15 19:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
COVID shuts down in-person classes at almost 2,000 schools in Taiwan
COVID shuts down in-person classes at almost 2,000 schools in Taiwan