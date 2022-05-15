Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foreign ministry says Taiwan under global spotlight following Russia-Ukraine war

MOFA recommends using favorable strategic status to boost cooperation with like-minded countries

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/15 16:27
(MOFA photo)

(MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The international community is paying more attention to Taiwan’s values and the threat of a Chinese invasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Sunday (May 15).

MOFA said the situation in the Taiwan Strait has become a hot spot of global concern, as Taiwan is part of the first island chain and a key component in the U.S.’ Indo-Pacific strategy in countering China, CNA reported. The first island chain is made up of the Kuril Islands, the Japanese Archipelago, the Ryukyu Islands, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Borneo.

The ministry pointed out that issues such as the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Russia-Ukraine war affect Indo-Pacific security and are also closely related to regional contention between the U.S. and China. Beijing continues to send military aircraft and ships around Taiwan, undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese Communist Party has also raised tensions in the East and South China Seas through its passing of its Coast Guard Law and Maritime Traffic Safety Law.

MOFA emphasized that as relations between the U.S. and China grow increasingly strained, Taiwan has become a primary spot in the Indo-Pacific where the global democratic community is fighting back against authoritarian influence. Taiwan should take advantage of its favorable strategic situation to enhance substantive cooperative relations with like-minded countries, it added.
Taiwan
MOFA
China
democracy
U.S.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan thanks US president for signing legislation backing WHA observer status
Taiwan thanks US president for signing legislation backing WHA observer status
2022/05/14 17:30
US Congress members urge Biden to visit Taiwan
US Congress members urge Biden to visit Taiwan
2022/05/14 14:32
US president signs legislation supporting Taiwan's observer status at WHA
US president signs legislation supporting Taiwan's observer status at WHA
2022/05/14 11:56
Former Taiwan VP speaks out at Global COVID-19 Summit, China ditches event
Former Taiwan VP speaks out at Global COVID-19 Summit, China ditches event
2022/05/14 10:24
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/05/14 08:59

Updated : 2022-05-15 17:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
COVID shuts down in-person classes at almost 2,000 schools in Taiwan
COVID shuts down in-person classes at almost 2,000 schools in Taiwan