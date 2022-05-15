Alexa
Police: Security incident halts Las Vegas musical festival

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 14:19
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A “security incident” at a music festival in Las Vegas has halted performances on Saturday, authorities said.

Las Vegas police told KSNV-TV that one person was injured as large groups of people were rushing from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

KSNV-TV reported that the person's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Festival organizers displayed a message on screens in the venue that said there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and to remain in place, officials said.

Police told the station that there were no confirmed reports of a shooting at this time.

The Lovers & Friends Festival features several R&B and rap artists in a two-day festival that began Saturday.

Updated : 2022-05-15 15:36 GMT+08:00

