Real Salt Lake uses red card to rally past Austin 2-1

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 12:26
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake took advantage of a red card on Dani Pereira, scoring two second-half goals to notch a 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday.

Mikael Chang knotted the score at 1-1 for RSL (5-3-4) with a goal in the 55th minute after Pereira was given a red card for a push that denied Bobby Wood's obvious scoring chance at the edge of the box shortly after the restart. Andrew Brody netted the game-winner in the 88th minute with an assist from Anderson Julio.

Alexander Ring gave Austin FC (6-3-2), which announced on Friday that the club signed head coach Josh Wolff to a three-year extension, a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute. Diego Fagundez picked up his league-leading seventh assist on the score.

RSL outshot Austin 15-8 with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Zac MacMath had two saves for RSL. Andrew Tarbell saved six for Austin

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-05-15 14:06 GMT+08:00

