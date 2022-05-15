Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/05/15 12:02
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .344; Anderson, Chicago, .339; France, Seattle, .328; J.Crawford, Seattle, .327; J.Martinez, Boston, .317; Benintendi, Kansas City, .316; Trout, Los Angeles, .314; Devers, Boston, .312; O.Miller, Cleveland, .311; Judge, New York, .306.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Straw, Cleveland, 23; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 21; O.Miller, Cleveland, 21; Springer, Toronto, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Stanton, New York, 31; Judge, New York, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Ward, Los Angeles, 22; Margot, Tampa Bay, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 21; Bregman, Houston, 21.

HITS_France, Seattle, 44; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Devers, Boston, 43; Anderson, Chicago, 39; Franco, Tampa Bay, 38; J.Crawford, Seattle, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Mullins, Baltimore, 37; Benintendi, Kansas City, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Stanton, New York, 36.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; J.Martinez, Boston, 11; O.Miller, Cleveland, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10; 8 tied at 9.

TRIPLES_Benintendi, Kansas City, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; A.García, Texas, 2; Giménez, Cleveland, 2; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Neuse, Oakland, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Springer, Toronto, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Seager, Texas, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 10; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 8; Tucker, Houston, 8; White, Texas, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 6; 8 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 7 tied at 3-0.

ERA_Cortes Jr., New York, 1.41; Verlander, Houston, 1.55; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.67; Manoah, Toronto, 1.75; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.10; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.13; Gausman, Toronto, 2.40; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.67; Keller, Kansas City, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 58; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 58; Gausman, Toronto, 54; Cole, New York, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; Cortes Jr., New York, 42; Eovaldi, Boston, 42; Gilbert, Seattle, 42; Montas, Oakland, 41; Ray, Seattle, 41.

