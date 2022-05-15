Alexa
D.C. United 2, Miami 2

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 11:28
D.C. United 1 1 2
Miami 2 0 2

First Half_1, Miami, Campana, 6 (Lassiter), 31st minute; 2, Miami, Lowe, 1 (Mota), 45th; 3, D.C. United, Fountas, 5 (Estrada), 45th+3.

Second Half_4, D.C. United, Kamara, 5 (Russell Canouse), 74th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Rafael Romo; Miami, Drake Callender, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Russell Canouse, D.C. United, 50th; Durkin, D.C. United, 69th; McVey, Miami, 76th.

Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Kevin Lock, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel, Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines, Bradley Shaun Smith; Sofiane Djeffal (Chris Durkin, 63rd), Edison Flores (Jackson Hopkins, 67th), Russell Canouse; Michael Estrada (Ola Kamara, 63rd), Taxiarchis Fountas (Drew Skundrich, 90th+4).

Miami_Drake Callender; Kieran Gibbs (Ryan Sailor, 29th), Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin; Bryce Duke (Joevin Jones, 71st), Gregore, Jean Mota, Robert Thomas Taylor (Indiana Vassilev, 72nd); Leonardo Campana, Ariel Lassiter (Gonzalo Higuain, 85th).

Updated : 2022-05-15 13:08 GMT+08:00

