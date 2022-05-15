Belize House of Representatives passes motion supporting Taiwan's global participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Belize House of Representatives on Friday (May 13) passed a motion supporting Taiwan’s international participation for the first time since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1989.

The motion, introduced by Belize Prime Minister John Briceno, was approved during a cabinet meeting on May 9 and was submitted to the House of Representatives on Friday, CNA reported. At the invitation of House Speaker Valerie Woods, Taiwan Ambassador to Belize David Chien (錢冠州) was allowed to witness the historic moment.

The proposal voiced "full support" for Taiwan's participation in global organizations, including the World Health Assembly, Interpol, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It said that since Taiwan and Belize established diplomatic relations 33 years ago, the two countries have cooperated closely in fields such as infrastructure construction, medical and public health, agriculture, sustainable environment, information and communication, and culture and education.

To help the Central American nation fight the pandemic, Taiwan donated a significant amount of medical supplies and personal protective equipment, and shared its own pandemic prevention experience, demonstrating Taiwan’s commitment to helping allies and international partners in need, the motion said.

It praised Taiwan as Belize's loyal ally and development partner, adding that Taiwan's generosity and contribution to other countries demonstrate that it is an indispensable member of the international community.

The Taiwan Embassy in Belize issued a press release saying the motion not only demonstrates the solid friendship between the two countries but also proves that Belizeans affirm Taiwan's long-term assistance in the development of their country.