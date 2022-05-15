Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Astros' 11-game winning streak ends, Nationals romp 13-6

By HARVEY VALENTINE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/15 10:49
Washington Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez (29) celebrates his three-run home run with Nelson Cruz, right, during the third inning of a baseball game agai...
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., left, looks on next to third base coach Gary Pettis, right, before a baseball game against the Washington Nati...
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, right, gets a high-five from Keibert Ruiz (20) after scoring on a single by Yadiel Hernandez during the first inning ...
Washington Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez rounds the bases on his three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astro...
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, M...
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May...

Washington Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez (29) celebrates his three-run home run with Nelson Cruz, right, during the third inning of a baseball game agai...

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., left, looks on next to third base coach Gary Pettis, right, before a baseball game against the Washington Nati...

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, right, gets a high-five from Keibert Ruiz (20) after scoring on a single by Yadiel Hernandez during the first inning ...

Washington Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez rounds the bases on his three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astro...

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, M...

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yadiel Hernandez and Maikel Franco homered and the Washington Nationals ended the Houston Astros' 11-game winning streak, romping 13-6 on Saturday night.

Manager Dusty Baker and the Astros fell one game short of matching the franchise-record 12-game winning string achieved in 1999, 2004 and 2018.

The Houston staff fashioned a 0.91 ERA during this recent run, but Nelson Cruz and the Nationals collected 14 hits and five walks against five pitchers. Starter Cristian Javier (2-1) was tagged for seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings — the Astros had allowed a total of four runs over their past five games.

Jose Siri had a homer, triple and a single for Houston. Yuli Gurriel also had three hits

Cruz had a three-run double, two singles and a walk for the Nationals — who improved to 5-14 at home. Juan Soto doubled, walked twice and scored three runs.

Josh Rogers (2-2) worked one inning for the win. Washington starter Erick Fedde was lifted after Siri’s leadoff homer in the fifth made it 7-3.

Hernandez hit an RBI single in the first and added a three-run homer into the Nationals bullpen in the third for a 4-0 lead.

Houston got two back in the fourth, but the Nationals loaded the bases in the bottom half with two bunt singles and a one-out walk to Soto. Josh Bell popped out, but Cruz lined a full-count fastball from Javier off the base of the wall in right center to clear the bases.

Franco hit a two-runner homer in the fifth and Washington added four more runs in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve, lifted for a defensive replacement in the ninth inning Friday for precautionary reasons after he slipped on the grass earlier in the game, was given a planned day off. … SS Jeremy Peña missed his second game since leaving a game Thursday at Minnesota with a knee injury. Baker said Peña could play on Sunday.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (recovery from thoracic outlet surgery) and RHP Joe Ross (right elbow bone spur removal) each threw two-inning simulated games Friday in Florida. Manager Dave Martinez said Both will go on a five-day routine until they work up to 90 pitches.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (4-1. 1.55 ERA) pitched eight shutout innings and allowed one hit in his last start, Tuesday against the Twins. He’s 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in two career starts against the Nationals.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (0-5, 6.06) faces the Astros for the first time since Game 7 of the 2019 World Series when he pitched three innings of scoreless relief.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-15 12:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
Shanghai couple says 'we're the last generation' when rejecting quarantine camp
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
How Kaohsiung’s COVID approach trumps Taipei
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
COVID shuts down in-person classes at almost 2,000 schools in Taiwan
COVID shuts down in-person classes at almost 2,000 schools in Taiwan