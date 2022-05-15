Aguilar, Soler, Anderson homer in Marlins' win over Brewers

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson homered, and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-3 Saturday night.

Miami starter Trevor Rogers pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Rogers (2-4) allowed five hits, struck out eight and hit a batter.

A day after leaving early because of stomach discomfort, Avisaíl García singled twice for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home skid.

Solo homers from Aguilar and Soler and Anderson’s two-run shot against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer in the fourth helped the Marlins erase a 1-0 deficit. Aguilar’s and Soler’s blasts started the inning, while Anderson connected after Jesús Sánchez reached on a two-out single.

The Marlins padded their lead in the sixth on Miguel Rojas’ two-run double and a fielder's choice by Garrett Cooper that scored Rojas from third. García also raced home from second after Milwaukee second baseman Luis Urías’ fielding error on Anderson’s grounder.

There was a brief delay in the inning for a rules review as the umpiring crew needed verification of the count during Sánchez’s plate appearance. Home plate umpire Bill Welke also ejected Marlins hitting coach Marcus Thames before Sánchez completed his turn.

Lauer (3-1) was lifted after five innings. The left-hander allowed four runs, six hits and struck out seven.

Willy Adames gave Milwaukee an early advantage with his solo blast in the first. Adames drove Rogers’ fastball over the wall in left for his ninth homer.

Hunter Renfroe tied Adames for the team home run lead with a two-run shot off Miami reliever Dylan Floro in the eighth.

MAY TO HIS LIKING

After hitting only one homer in April, Aguilar already has gone deep four times the first two weeks of May. Aguilar also has homered at home in consecutive games. Last season, Aguilar hit 13 homers on the road before his first home shot against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 7.

CHAMPIONSHIP BATTERY

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernández threw the ceremonial first pitch to teammate Charles Johnson before the game. The retired pitcher and catcher were members of the Marlins' 1997 World Series championship team, which is being celebrated in the weekend series. Hernández was voted World Series MVP after his two victories against Cleveland.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Andrew McCutchen (COVID-19 injured list) could return for the next homestand that begins Monday provided he clears the required protocols, manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

RHP Brandon Woodruff (3-2, 5.97) will start the series finale for the Brewers on Sunday and the Marlins will start RHP Elieser Hernández (2-2, 6.37).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports