Hagan breaks Virginia track record in Funny Car qualifying

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 09:46
DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Matt Hagan made the quickest Funny Car run in Virginia Motorsports Park history Saturday to top qualifying for the Virginia NHRA Nationals.

Hagan had a 3.853-second pass at 331.45 mph in Tony Stewart Racing's Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second No. 1 of the season and 44th overall.

“I can’t say enough about this race car,” Hagan said. “This has probably been the best start I’ve had in my career in NHRA and (crew chief) Dickie Venables and all the guys who are putting this thing together are doing a great job. Tony’s the type of guy you want to win for. You look at all the stuff he’s done and it’s just a respect thing. You want the dude to be proud of you.”

Brittany Force was the fastest in Top Fuel and Angie Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup, also with track-record runs.

Force topped her Friday track-record run twice Saturday, finishing with a 3.654 at 333.333. Smith had a 6.756 at 201.37, on a Buell.

