Montreal 2, Charlotte FC 0

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 09:22
Montreal 1 1 2
Charlotte FC 0 0 0

First Half_1, Montreal, Mihailovic, 6 (Quioto), 45th minute.

Second Half_2, Montreal, Johnston, 1 (Kamara), 67th.

Goalies_Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks.

Yellow Cards_Torres, Montreal, 45th+6; Lindsey, Charlotte FC, 53rd; Mihailovic, Montreal, 56th; Alcivar, Charlotte FC, 86th; Jozwiak, Charlotte FC, 90th+1.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Cory Richardson, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Rudy Camacho, Gabriele Corbo, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller; Mathieu Choiniere (Samuel Piette, 64th), Lassi Lappalainen (Zorhan Bassong, 75th), Djordje Mihailovic (Matko Miljevic, 75th), Joaquin Torres (Ismael Kone, 64th), Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto (Kei Kamara, 45th+2).

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Jaylin Lindsey (Harrison Afful, 76th), Christian Makoun, Joseph Mora; Benjamin Bender, Brandt Bronico, Alan Franco (Kamil Jozwiak, 76th), Sergio Ruiz (Jordy Alcivar, 57th); Andre Shinyashiki (Yordy Reyna, 69th), Karol Swiderski (Daniel Rios, 76th).

Updated : 2022-05-15 11:03 GMT+08:00

