Health minister pushes for Taiwan membership in WHO in Brazilian newspaper

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the world to ensure all Taiwanese can enjoy the basic human right to health, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in an opinion article titled “Taiwan calls for full accession to WHO.”

In the article, published in Brazil’s largest newspaper, Folha de Sao Paulo, Chen pointed out that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has not suffered as much as the rest of the world, mainly because Taiwan’s government and people cooperated in pandemic prevention and demonstrated key soft and hard technological strengths, CNA reported.

Policies adopted by the government at various times during the height of the pandemic also helped, he said, adding that this “synergetic effect” has won the admiration of many countries around the world.

Chen said Taiwan was able to survive the pandemic through its universal health insurance system, solid scientific and technological foundation, and the provision of medical resources, including masks, vaccines, and a flexible approach to implementing epidemic measures.

The health and welfare minister reaffirmed Taiwan's medical, hygienic, and epidemic prevention contributions and achievements, which he said have attracted the attention of the Brazilian public.

The 75th World Health Assembly will take place in Geneva, Switzerland from May 22-28.