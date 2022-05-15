Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Regions Tradition Tour Scores

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 05:40
Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Saturday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round

Steve Stricker 65-68-66—199
Steven Alker 68-69-65—202
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-70-67—204
Stuart Appleby 68-69-68—205
Padraig Harrington 69-66-70—205
Glen Day 69-70-67—206
Ernie Els 68-68-70—206
Rod Pampling 68-70-69—207
David Branshaw 71-67-70—208
Tim Petrovic 71-68-69—208
Gene Sauers 71-70-67—208
Billy Andrade 70-70-69—209
Marco Dawson 71-69-69—209
Colin Montgomerie 72-68-69—209
David Toms 69-71-69—209
Alex Cejka 69-74-66—209
Steve Flesch 71-67-72—210
Wes Short 67-73-70—210
Ken Tanigawa 68-70-72—210
Doug Barron 74-68-69—211
Paul Broadhurst 70-72-69—211
Darren Clarke 72-71-68—211
Shane Bertsch 68-73-71—212
Ken Duke 69-69-74—212
Joe Durant 69-73-70—212
Paul Goydos 75-67-70—212
Jerry Kelly 74-68-70—212
Stephen Leaney 71-71-70—212
Billy Mayfair 72-69-71—212
Scott McCarron 70-65-77—212
Scott Verplank 70-72-70—212
Woody Austin 73-70-70—213
Chris DiMarco 73-75-65—213
Kirk Triplett 71-71-71—213
K.J. Choi 69-73-72—214
Lee Janzen 73-69-72—214
Jeff Maggert 71-75-68—214
Robert Allenby 75-70-70—215
Scott Dunlap 74-73-68—215
John Huston 73-71-71—215
Brett Quigley 73-70-72—215
Jeff Sluman 73-69-73—215
Kevin Sutherland 75-69-71—215
Cameron Beckman 71-71-74—216
Retief Goosen 69-73-74—216
David McKenzie 68-76-72—216
Rocco Mediate 74-74-68—216
Tim Herron 73-70-74—217
Brandt Jobe 71-74-72—217
Dicky Pride 70-73-74—217
David Frost 75-71-72—218
Brian Gay 70-69-79—218
Scott Parel 72-75-71—218
Stephen Dodd 75-73-71—219
Gary Hallberg 72-76-71—219
Rob Labritz 72-75-72—219
Mike Weir 72-74-73—219
Tom Byrum 72-72-76—220
Matt Gogel 73-75-72—220
Kent Jones 78-71-71—220
Robert Karlsson 75-72-73—220
Mark O'Meara 74-70-76—220
Steve Pate 78-69-73—220
Stephen Ames 76-73-72—221
David Duval 71-74-76—221
Spike McRoy 79-71-72—222
Jose Maria Olazabal 72-70-80—222
Joey Sindelar 73-78-71—222
Corey Pavin 78-71-74—223
Tom Lehman 73-77-75—225
Tom Pernice 75-75-76—226
Jim Furyk 75-76-76—227
John Senden 81-72-76—229
Steve Jones 78-78-76—232
Larry Mize 80-78-74—232
John Daly 68-72-DQ