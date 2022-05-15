Alexa
Taurasi scores 24 points, Mercury beat Storm to sweep series

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 05:23
SEATTLE (AP) — Diana Taurasi made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 69-64 on Saturday to sweep the home-and-home series.

Minnesota (2-1) beat Seattle (1-3) 97-77 on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 14 points and five assists for Phoenix. Brianna Turner had 14 rebounds, and Tina Charles grabbed 10. Diamond DeShields had 11 points and four assists off the bench.

Jewell Loyd hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Seattle. Sue Bird scored two points on 1-of-11 shooting. She missed all eight of her 3-point tries. Stephanie Talbot had 14 rebounds and eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. Ezi Magbegor had 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-15 07:04 GMT+08:00

