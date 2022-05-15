Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

|Orlando City
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Orlando City, Smith, 1 (Pato), 90th+2 minute.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.
Yellow Cards_Michael Bradley, Toronto FC, 42nd; Moutinho, Orlando City, 71st; Schlegel, Orlando City, 72nd; Jansson, Orlando City, 88th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Fabrizio Stasolla.
___
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso, Andres Perea (Jake Mulraney, 65th), Mauricio Pereyra (Jhegson Mendez, 87th), Facundo Torres (Kyle Smith, 76th); Ercan Kara (Alexandre Pato, 76th).
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Lukas MacNaughton, Luca Petrasso, Carlos Salcedo; Michael Bradley, Jordan Perruzza (Paul Rothrock, 58th), Ralph Priso-Mbongue (Ayo Akinola, 46th), Kosi Thompson; Jesus Jimenez, Deandre Kerr, Jayden Nelson.