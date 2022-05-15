Alexa
Berrettini pulls out of French Open, targets return on grass

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 04:38
PARIS (AP) — Eighth-ranked Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the upcoming French Open as he continues his recovery from surgery on his right hand.

The Italian announced in late March that he was having minor surgery. He wrote on Saturday on Instagram that he's making good progress but not quite ready to return yet.

“My hand is feeling great and I am working hard to build up my match fitness," he wrote. "My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into 5 set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season.”

The French Open starts on May 22.

Berrettini reached the quarterfinals last year at Roland Garros, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in four sets. He then lost to Djokovic in four sets in the Wimbledon final.

