Finland downs Latvia, Germany tops Slovakia at hockey worlds

By Associated Press
2022/05/15 04:13
Daniel Schmolz of Germany jumps in front of Slovakia's keeper Patrik Rybar during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Slovakia and Ger...

Germany's and Slovakia's players challenge in front of Slovakia's keeper Patrik Rybar during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Slova...

A Danish supporter shouts prior the group A Hockey World Championship match between Denmark and Kazakhstan in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022...

Swiss supporters celebrate during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Switzerland and Italy in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 202...

Fabrice Herzog of Switzerland is challenged by Italy's Daniel Mantenuto during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Switzerland and Ita...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Host Finland recovered from a first period scare to beat Latvia 2-1 for a second victory in two games at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Mikael Granlund scored the winner on a power play with 2:52 to go in the final period of the Group B game in Tampere. Rudolfs Balcers put Latvia 1-0 ahead in the opening period then Sakari Manninen equalized on a power play in the middle frame. Manninen added an assist on Granlund’s goal.

Finland, runner-up in last year's tournament, shut out Norway 5-0 on Friday while Latvia lost to the United States 4-1.

Germany rebounded losing to Canada the previous day by defeating Slovakia 2-1 in Group A in Helsinki. Matthias Plachta and Leonhard Pfoderl gave the Germans a 2-0 advantage with Kristian Pospisil answering with the lone Slovak goal.

In Group B, Sweden had only three lines available at the opener against Austria as the team was waiting for the results of the NHL playoffs to complete the roster together with players from the Swedish league, whose playoffs finished only on Thursday.

Joel Kellman, Max Friberg and Joakim Nordstrom contributed a goal each to a 3-1 victory against a team that together with France replaced the Russian and Belarusian squads.

In their opener, the Czech Republic eased past Britain 5-1 in another Group B game. Matej Blumel led the Czechs with two goals and an assist.

Also in Group A, Joachim Blichfeld scored a hat trick and Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists for Denmark to start the tournament by trashing Kazakhstan 9-1.

A three-goal lead after the first period, with Jonas Siegenthaler assisting all, propelled Switzerland to a 5-2 victory over Italy in their opening game in Group A.

Updated : 2022-05-15 06:29 GMT+08:00

