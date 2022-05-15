Liverpool forward Salah goes off injured during FA Cup final

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah went off injured during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

The English Premier League's top scorer went down with no other players around him and he received treatment on his right knee before he was able to walk off unaided.

Salah was replaced in the 33rd minute by Diogo Jota with the game locked at 0-0, where it also was at halftime.

The injury comes with Liverpool still chasing the Premier League title with two games remaining and with a Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid in two weeks on May 28.

