All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|24
|8
|.750
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|14-4
|10-4
|Tampa Bay
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|10-7
|10-6
|Toronto
|17
|16
|.515
|7½
|_
|2-8
|L-5
|10-6
|7-10
|Baltimore
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|9-7
|5-12
|Boston
|12
|20
|.375
|12
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|4-9
|8-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|12-7
|7-7
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|1
|7-3
|L-2
|8-9
|7-7
|Cleveland
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|7-5
|8-11
|Kansas City
|11
|19
|.367
|6½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|6-9
|5-10
|Detroit
|10
|23
|.303
|9
|7
|2-8
|W-1
|7-13
|3-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|9-4
|13-7
|Los Angeles
|22
|12
|.647
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|12-7
|10-5
|Seattle
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|2
|3-7
|W-1
|9-7
|6-11
|Texas
|13
|18
|.419
|8
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|6-11
|7-7
|Oakland
|14
|20
|.412
|8½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-10
|10-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|9-6
|13-6
|Philadelphia
|16
|17
|.485
|5½
|2
|5-5
|W-3
|9-9
|7-8
|Atlanta
|15
|18
|.455
|6½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|9-10
|6-8
|Miami
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|3½
|2-8
|L-1
|6-8
|8-10
|Washington
|11
|23
|.324
|11
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|4-14
|7-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|21
|12
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-4
|11-8
|St. Louis
|17
|15
|.531
|3½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|8-8
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|13
|19
|.406
|7½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-10
|6-9
|Chicago
|11
|20
|.355
|9
|6
|3-7
|L-1
|4-11
|7-9
|Cincinnati
|9
|24
|.273
|12
|9
|6-4
|W-3
|5-9
|4-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|10-4
|10-7
|San Diego
|21
|12
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-7
|11-5
|San Francisco
|20
|12
|.625
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-6
|11-7
|9-5
|Arizona
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|10-9
|8-6
|Colorado
|16
|16
|.500
|4½
|1½
|3-7
|L-5
|11-6
|5-10
Houston 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8
L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0
Kansas City 14, Colorado 10
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 1-2), 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2
Houston 6, Washington 1
Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 11, Atlanta 6
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 14, Colorado 10
Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Dodgers 10, 10 innings
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at Atlanta (Wright 3-2), 11:35 a.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.