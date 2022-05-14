WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
Dallas 94, Washington 86
Las Vegas 96, Atlanta 73
Indiana 92, New York 86, OT
Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 3 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.