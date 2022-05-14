American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|8
|.750
|_
|Tampa Bay
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|Toronto
|17
|16
|.515
|7½
|Baltimore
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Boston
|12
|20
|.375
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Cleveland
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Kansas City
|11
|19
|.367
|6½
|Detroit
|10
|23
|.303
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|22
|12
|.647
|½
|Seattle
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Texas
|13
|18
|.419
|8
|Oakland
|14
|20
|.412
|8½
___
Houston 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8
L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0
Kansas City 14, Colorado 10
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 1-2), 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.