Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/05/14 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 14, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;SSE;9;86%;65%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Windy with hazy sun;88;74;Sunny and warmer;95;80;N;10;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;84;67;A stray t-shower;82;60;W;9;50%;47%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;72;61;Humid with sunshine;73;64;SW;8;81%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;68;50;Clouds and sun, warm;75;60;ENE;10;53%;27%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouds breaking;55;37;Mostly sunny;56;40;W;6;46%;0%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warmer;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;NNW;8;31%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;73;51;Increasing clouds;74;55;SSW;12;48%;32%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Morning t-storms;69;59;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;S;11;75%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Lots of sun, nice;77;59;Partly sunny;79;62;SE;6;51%;8%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;63;61;An afternoon shower;69;61;W;12;77%;66%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;96;72;Hazy sun and hot;104;76;SSW;9;14%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;93;76;A p.m. shower or two;94;76;SSW;6;72%;76%;6

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;85;67;High clouds;79;69;W;8;85%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;95;81;A couple of t-storms;92;80;SW;6;77%;93%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;73;61;Mostly cloudy;74;62;WNW;7;56%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;77;48;Mostly sunny;81;52;SW;6;22%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, nice;80;55;Partly sunny;80;56;WSW;5;42%;2%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;69;47;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;ENE;5;46%;3%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;65;52;A shower in spots;67;51;ESE;6;69%;56%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;W;8;52%;18%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;75;54;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;NE;5;42%;3%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;Periods of sun, warm;79;61;SE;6;49%;29%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;81;58;A shower and t-storm;71;55;S;6;54%;91%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;74;53;Periods of sun;77;60;NNW;6;39%;0%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;70;46;Partly sunny;60;50;SW;7;56%;11%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;84;67;A t-storm around;83;67;NNE;6;45%;74%;10

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;79;57;Decreasing clouds;72;56;WSW;6;37%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy;86;67;Sunny and beautiful;87;65;N;11;29%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;66;53;Plenty of sunshine;69;54;SE;6;62%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;86;67;A t-storm around;87;67;SSE;3;59%;48%;12

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;99;81;Clouds and sun;95;82;S;9;79%;13%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;74;64;A shower;67;57;NNW;8;63%;74%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, a t-storm;85;79;A couple of t-storms;85;78;SW;9;83%;98%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;60;46;Partly sunny;63;43;NW;10;60%;5%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;81;73;Plenty of sun;83;74;W;6;76%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;95;72;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;S;9;43%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;73;Mostly sunny;88;74;SSE;10;66%;30%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;111;84;Hot with sunshine;114;88;W;9;17%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;79;49;Partial sunshine;76;51;SE;8;30%;10%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;91;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;82;ESE;5;72%;58%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;93;75;An afternoon shower;88;75;SE;4;73%;76%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;62;47;An afternoon shower;60;53;E;8;81%;90%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A couple of showers;70;59;A shower in the a.m.;75;59;NE;8;47%;58%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;72;62;Clouds and sun, nice;75;62;W;10;69%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;69;NNE;8;86%;99%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;ESE;6;38%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower;85;70;A shower;84;71;SE;7;71%;89%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing, a shower;58;42;Breezy with a shower;56;41;WNW;15;53%;51%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;80;WSW;7;70%;92%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;Downpours;78;65;NE;16;79%;98%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;85;72;Mostly sunny;84;71;ENE;10;54%;36%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;103;82;Mostly sunny;101;80;WSW;10;38%;3%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;109;81;Very hot;108;82;NNE;10;15%;2%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouding up;72;55;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;55;ENE;6;65%;24%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;6;74%;77%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot this morning;102;90;Sunshine, very hot;108;88;N;8;20%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;73;52;Turning cloudy;71;51;E;6;46%;29%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;81;60;Mostly cloudy;80;60;NNW;9;22%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;106;82;Hazy sun and breezy;96;82;WSW;15;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;66;Humid with a t-storm;84;66;WNW;5;70%;92%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;86;Sunny and very warm;110;87;ENE;5;14%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in spots;66;51;Breezy in the a.m.;67;49;WNW;13;42%;29%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Cloudy and windy;86;79;Increasingly windy;87;79;ENE;16;67%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;90;74;A t-storm around;91;73;W;5;66%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;95;88;Partly sunny, warm;96;87;SSE;8;57%;11%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;Afternoon showers;92;77;NNE;4;74%;97%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;61;29;Mostly sunny, mild;62;29;NE;9;23%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;A t-storm around;89;75;SSW;5;73%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;66;59;Partly sunny;67;58;SSE;7;76%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;77;61;Not as warm;70;62;SSW;11;70%;33%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;70;55;A thundershower;72;58;E;10;59%;97%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;89;62;Partly sunny;84;59;S;7;45%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;75;Sunny and nice;86;75;SSW;8;71%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds breaking;83;58;Clouds and sun;79;56;WSW;8;40%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;A t-storm in spots;89;83;W;17;68%;74%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;ESE;4;83%;96%;2

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;A p.m. t-storm;96;81;SE;5;51%;82%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;69;55;Sunshine and nice;69;53;NW;12;66%;32%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;82;55;Rather cloudy;81;54;NNE;6;29%;4%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;74;SSE;7;67%;57%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;58;45;A shower or two;60;41;NW;13;62%;81%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;91;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;SW;12;69%;77%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;68;54;Mostly sunny;60;52;SW;11;51%;76%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;89;66;Heavy afternoon rain;77;61;SSW;1;65%;89%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;61;48;A little p.m. rain;60;46;WNW;6;61%;79%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;85;Mostly sunny;91;85;WSW;11;69%;6%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;59;Decreasing clouds;79;58;ENE;9;55%;44%;10

New York, United States;Fog early in the day;71;62;Clearing and humid;76;64;S;7;66%;44%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brief showers;82;62;Decreasing clouds;80;60;W;8;36%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;82;54;Showers around;75;52;SSW;15;47%;85%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;73;55;Decreasing clouds;71;58;NNE;4;49%;4%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;61;39;Partly sunny;63;42;NE;5;44%;7%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Very warm;87;62;A little p.m. rain;77;57;SW;9;63%;58%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;83;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;N;9;78%;92%;4

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;WNW;6;86%;97%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;85;75;Cloudy with showers;85;77;ENE;6;83%;95%;2

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;76;58;A shower and t-storm;84;62;SSE;8;46%;79%;5

Perth, Australia;Breezy, p.m. showers;68;55;Rather cloudy;65;51;ESE;6;72%;26%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;95;82;A t-storm around;96;81;SW;5;64%;55%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;87;75;A downpour;89;74;N;10;79%;94%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Cloudy with a shower;92;72;High clouds and warm;95;73;ESE;6;50%;40%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;73;50;Partly sunny;73;51;E;4;38%;2%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;65;41;Plenty of sunshine;74;44;SW;8;32%;1%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;69;53;Occasional rain;67;53;SSW;8;69%;85%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun, pleasant;78;58;Partly sunny;76;55;NNE;7;72%;25%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;76;A little a.m. rain;85;74;SE;8;73%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;48;45;A morning shower;54;47;ESE;11;83%;56%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;57;47;A shower in spots;57;43;NW;12;55%;41%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;78;66;A shower in the p.m.;81;67;NE;7;72%;80%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;95;74;Plenty of sunshine;99;75;N;10;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Decreasing clouds;80;50;Periods of sun;78;53;WNW;7;56%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;57;45;A morning shower;57;47;W;10;71%;52%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;69;53;Partly sunny;67;53;W;16;66%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;64;Cloudy with t-storms;79;64;E;7;84%;99%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;85;76;Showers around;86;76;ESE;13;70%;70%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Increasing clouds;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;NNW;6;70%;32%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and pleasant;80;58;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;NNE;8;10%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;66;40;Sunshine, pleasant;71;41;SSW;2;43%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Overcast, a shower;85;73;Some sun, pleasant;87;73;ENE;5;74%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;86;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;56;SSE;7;60%;67%;10

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;63;51;Rain at times;60;50;SSW;5;81%;98%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;67;47;Partly sunny, nice;73;48;SW;8;25%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;72;61;Cloudy;72;59;WSW;9;43%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;SSE;6;70%;68%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;73;52;A thunderstorm;75;50;SSW;9;53%;85%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;76;A morning shower;86;77;E;13;64%;42%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;61;40;Sun and some clouds;61;40;NW;8;44%;7%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;79;65;Cloudy;76;61;W;6;77%;29%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;72;69;Occasional rain;72;64;NE;8;78%;99%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower;54;45;Increasingly windy;52;46;WNW;17;64%;46%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;67;57;Sunny and warmer;79;61;E;4;50%;3%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;77;54;Clouding up, warm;80;56;NNE;11;40%;64%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;Sunny and nice;82;67;SSE;8;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Windy this afternoon;91;69;Cooler with sunshine;76;63;W;9;58%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;77;60;A p.m. t-storm;86;61;ESE;5;59%;59%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;79;61;An afternoon shower;65;60;ENE;5;70%;97%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;64;55;A t-storm in spots;69;55;NNW;11;73%;92%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;78;64;Sunny and pleasant;83;70;SSE;3;39%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;83;62;Warm with sunshine;89;63;ESE;8;39%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;More sun than clouds;59;25;Sunny and pleasant;64;31;NNE;5;24%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;57;50;Rain;57;51;ESE;6;70%;100%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;75;55;Partly sunny;79;57;ESE;5;39%;3%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Brief p.m. showers;94;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;75;E;1;65%;99%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;57;46;A shower in spots;61;39;NW;11;53%;42%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy and cooler;65;48;Partly sunny;67;47;NW;12;44%;6%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Brief p.m. showers;63;57;Cloudy, p.m. showers;63;57;N;7;84%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;94;80;Thunderstorms;94;78;SSW;5;67%;95%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;75;52;A t-storm around;73;52;NE;3;44%;82%;10

Updated : 2022-05-14 21:56 GMT+08:00

