Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier

Cash returned to owner after recycling depot employee reports to police

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/14 17:56
A recycling depot employee finds NT$2 million in cash while at work. (Sanxia Precinct, New Taipei City Police Department photo)

A recycling depot employee finds NT$2 million in cash while at work. (Sanxia Precinct, New Taipei City Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a recycling depot employee reported his discovery of NT$2 million (US$67,100) in a discarded air purifier to the police, the money was returned to its owner.

CNA reported on Saturday (May 14) that the male employee surnamed Lin (林) was accompanied by the recycling depot’s owners when he arrived at a police station in the Sanxia Precinct in New Taipei City. He was carrying a plastic bag containing the pile of cash.

Lin told the police that he found the money while testing an air purifier at work, as he was unsure if it was still operational. The machine had made strange noises, which prompted him to disassemble it and find the bills in two paper bags.

Police station chief Chuang Yu-pei (莊于霈) was cited as saying that she immediately asked officers to pull up surveillance footage, which showed a small blue truck carrying a load of discarded wood and the air purifier to the recycling depot. Within two hours, the police had confirmed the identity of the money’s owner, a 70-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), and notified him to collect the lost cash.

CNA cited Chen as saying that he had asked workers to recycle the old air purifier while his home underwent renovation. The machine was over 40 years old and had not been used for a long time; Chen said he could not recall when he hid the NT$2 million inside.

He thanked Lin for his honesty and the police for tracking him down.

The police confirmed that Chen was indeed the owner of the money after comparing his handwriting to the handwritten numbers on the paper bags that contained the money. Chuang said this was the first time she had encountered someone finding so much lost money; she added that Lin had lost sleep worrying about returning the money safely.

Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
A truck is caught on camera bringing in the discarded air purifier. (Sanxia Precinct, New Taipei City Police Department photo)

Recycler in Taiwan finds NT$2 million hidden in discarded air purifier
Chen says he forgot about the money he had hidden inside his old air purifier. (Sanxia Precinct, New Taipei City Police Department photo)
lost and found
money
cash
air purifier
recycler
recycling depot

RELATED ARTICLES

How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: Expat finance guru
2022/04/17 17:27
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street
2022/03/16 19:33
Taiwan court finds Chinese businessman, wife not guilty of money laundering
Taiwan court finds Chinese businessman, wife not guilty of money laundering
2022/02/24 14:05
Corruption probe into chief of Taiwan’s Yilan County expands to include son
Corruption probe into chief of Taiwan’s Yilan County expands to include son
2022/02/22 15:18
Former Taiwan president’s office receives threatening letter
Former Taiwan president’s office receives threatening letter
2022/02/10 10:24

Updated : 2022-05-14 18:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
170 pigs struck by lightning in western Taiwan
170 pigs struck by lightning in western Taiwan
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan
Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday