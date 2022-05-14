Taiwan thanks US president for signing legislation backing WHA observer status

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Presidential Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), and premier thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for supporting Taiwan by signing into law legislation backing Taiwan’s observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA).

CNA cited Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) as saying on Saturday (May 14) that since Biden became president, he has taken persistent action to support Taiwan’s international participation. The U.S. government and Congress have also shown unwavering support.

Chang said the Presidential Office is “sincerely thankful” to the U.S. as well as to its diplomatic and democratic allies, as they have provided warmth to Taiwan at a time when the country is busy battling the spread of COVID-19. He added that with its experience of dealing with COVID and medical technology, Taiwan has a lot to contribute to the international community.

Meanwhile, MOFA issued a press release, also thanking Biden for his signature backing the new legislation. The ministry called the legislation “deeply meaningful,” and pledged to reinforce Taiwan’s partnership with like-minded countries, including the U.S.

When asked to comment on the issue, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) thanked the U.S. and said not only does Taiwan have the right to attend the WHA, Taiwan’s attendance is helpful to the world. “As a country that has striven to combat the pandemic, Taiwan’s experience has garnered the international community’s attention,” he said.