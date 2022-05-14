Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/05/14 12:54
An elderly woman walks inside a metro station being used as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken ...
Villagers gather during a visit by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, in the village of Lomoputh in nor...
The 1964 painting "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in New York City, on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The silkscreen ...
Britain's Prince Charles sits by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of ...
Dancers perform during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The SEA Games 31 takes place from May ...
A black ribbon hangs outside the family home of video-journalist Sheila Johana Garcia Olivera where her remains lay during her wake in Minatitlan, Ver...
Visitors cross a suspension bridge for the pedestrians that is the longest such construction in the world shortly after its official opening at a moun...
Sonny Leon rides Rich Strike, center, across the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, Ma...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 13...
Protesters arrive at the Plaza de Mayo to demand higher salaries and more jobs, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Victor R...
Israeli police confront with mourners as they carry the casket of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jer...
Andromache from Cyprus singing 'Ela' performs during the second semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (AP...
People carry portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march at the Nevsky prospect, the central avenue of St. P...
Schalke supporters burn fireworks prior the 2nd Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FC St. Pauli at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany,...
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Pho...
Confetti showers former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and supporters after the announcement of his candidacy for the country's upcomin...
Firefighters work to put out a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning a point to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament,...

May 7-13, 2022

From an elderly woman walking inside a metro station being used as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine, to Britain’s Prince Charles sitting by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, during Queen Elizabeth II's absence for the first time in six decades, to a 1964 silkscreen painting “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” by Andy Warhol, that sold for $195 million at Christie's, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

