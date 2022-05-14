Taiwan reports 63,964 local COVID cases, 40 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 63,964 local COVID-19 infections on Saturday (May 14), plus 77 imported cases and 40 deaths, taking the total death tally to 1,049, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day total of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic was the 65,385 infections reported Thursday (May 12), while Friday (May 13) saw the number of deaths more than double to 41 from 17 the previous day, reaching a total of more than 1,000.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) predicted the number of infections was likely to reach a peak by the end of May.

The new local cases included 30,451 men and 33,488 women ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City again reported the highest number of local infections, 21,336, followed by Taipei City with 9,560, and Taoyuan City with 9,482 new local transmissions, in all three cases a slight decline from the previous day. A total of 12 counties and cities recorded more than 1,000 local infections each.

The 40 new deaths were 16 male and 24 female local patients aged between 20 and 99, with 38 suffering from chronic diseases and 15 not having received any vaccine against the virus. They fell ill between April 21 and May 12, and died between May 5-12.

The 77 new imported cases included 41 males and 36 females, aged from under 10 to 99, who arrived in Taiwan on May 12 and May 13.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus patients to 699,824, including 687,601 domestic cases and 12,169 imported ones. The 1,049 fatalities from the pandemic included 994 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 503 deaths and Taipei City 369.