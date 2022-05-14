Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan

Convenience store chain could only accept cash, give handwritten receipts

  521
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/14 13:56
A 7-Eleven store clerk calculates prices with a calculator after the convenience store chain's cashier system crashed. 

A 7-Eleven store clerk calculates prices with a calculator after the convenience store chain's cashier system crashed.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cashier system in 7-Eleven stores crashed on Friday evening (May 13), severely disrupting service across Taiwan until the issue was fixed several hours later.

CNA reported that starting at around 10:40 p.m., patrons of the convenience store chain could only pay in cash and had to take handwritten receipts so when the system was restored, they could redeem uniform invoices. The system was restored by early Saturday morning (May 14) and service at all 7-Eleven locations is now back to normal.

A store clerk was cited as saying they had never encountered such a “ridiculous” situation, while another working at a Taichung location said headquarters sent out a notice about the crash to all stores and instructed employees to use temporary receipts to keep track of items sold. All mobile payment methods except for Taiwan Pay were suspended, and the use of Taiwan Pay was limited to certain items only.

According to CNA, due to store clerks’ unfamiliarity with the prices of items they had to check price tags on shelves and manually input amounts on calculators. One store sent messages to its customers on social media apps to announce that services, including bill payment and sending and receiving packages were not available, apologizing for the inconvenience.
7-Eleven
convenience store
cashier

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Watson pharmacies, convenience stores to reduce price of rapid test kits
Taiwan’s Watson pharmacies, convenience stores to reduce price of rapid test kits
2022/05/08 15:39
7-Eleven in Taiwan offers NT$7 ‘BYO cup’ discount for Earth Day
7-Eleven in Taiwan offers NT$7 ‘BYO cup’ discount for Earth Day
2022/04/22 12:06
Taiwan 7-Eleven sells edible 'scrub sponges'
Taiwan 7-Eleven sells edible 'scrub sponges'
2022/03/31 16:09
JustKitchen to create fresh meals for 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan
JustKitchen to create fresh meals for 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan
2022/02/24 16:24
Taiwan Hi-Life customer spends NT$40 on tea, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan Hi-Life customer spends NT$40 on tea, wins NT$10 million
2022/01/27 17:05

Updated : 2022-05-14 15:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
Taiwan to start 4th COVID vaccine doses next week
170 pigs struck by lightning in western Taiwan
170 pigs struck by lightning in western Taiwan
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan
Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday