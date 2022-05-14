7-Eleven cashier system crashes in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cashier system in 7-Eleven stores crashed on Friday evening (May 13), severely disrupting service across Taiwan until the issue was fixed several hours later.

CNA reported that starting at around 10:40 p.m., patrons of the convenience store chain could only pay in cash and had to take handwritten receipts so when the system was restored, they could redeem uniform invoices. The system was restored by early Saturday morning (May 14) and service at all 7-Eleven locations is now back to normal.

A store clerk was cited as saying they had never encountered such a “ridiculous” situation, while another working at a Taichung location said headquarters sent out a notice about the crash to all stores and instructed employees to use temporary receipts to keep track of items sold. All mobile payment methods except for Taiwan Pay were suspended, and the use of Taiwan Pay was limited to certain items only.

According to CNA, due to store clerks’ unfamiliarity with the prices of items they had to check price tags on shelves and manually input amounts on calculators. One store sent messages to its customers on social media apps to announce that services, including bill payment and sending and receiving packages were not available, apologizing for the inconvenience.