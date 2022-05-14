Logan solid for 6, Giants beat Cardinals for 6th win in row

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six strong innings and the San Francisco Giants won their sixth straight game, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Friday night.

Curt Casali hit his first homer of the season during a five-run burst in the eighth inning. St. Louis has lost five of six.

Webb (5-1) gave up just one run despite allowing the leadoff batter to reach in five innings. He didn’t permit a hit until Brendan Donovan’s shift-aided single to lead off the fifth and his defense turned a pair of double plays behind him.

Webb allowed three hits, walked three and struck out one.

Dominic Leone, Zack Littell and Jarlín García each pitched an inning to complete the combined six-hitter.

Casali’s two-run drive was his first homer since last Aug. 3. Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a two-run double before Casali connected.

Cardinals starter Jordan Hicks (1-3) threw 77 pitches through five innings, both career highs for the converted reliever.

The Giants capitalized on Cardinals miscues that extended the second and third innings.

Luis González’s RBI single got the Giants on the board in the second. Hicks had struck out Brandon Crawford for the third out, but strike three was a wild pitch allowing Crawford to reach and setting up González.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run double off the glove of diving center fielder Harrison Bader for a 3-1 lead in the third. Joc Pederson had lined out to Donovan before that, but the shortstop double-clutched on his throw to first, allowing Wilmer Flores to get back safely and negating a would-be inning-ending double play.

LaMonte Wade Jr. reached three times and scored a run for the Giants, all without recording a hit. Wade walked twice and was hit by a pitch.

Paul Goldschmidt homered off Littell in the eighth to extend the Cardinals’ home run streak to nine games

GRAND THEFT

Tommy Edman stole his NL-leading eighth base in the first inning. He then took third on a wild pitch before scoring on Goldschmidt's groundout to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: INF Tommy La Stella (right Achilles inflammation) has gone 3 for 14 with a homer and two RBIs in five rehab games at Triple-A Sacramento.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright cleared COVID-19 protocols and may start as soon as Sunday. ... RHP Drew VerHagen (right hip) retired all six batters he faced including three strikeouts in his second rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

RHP Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.56 ERA) will start for the Cardinals in the second of a three-game set Saturday against the Giants and RHP Jakob Junis (1-0, 1.20 ERA). Neither pitcher factored into the decision when they faced each other last Saturday. Hudson gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings, while Junis gave up a pair of runs in five innings during the Giants’ 4-3 win.

