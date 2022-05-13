Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bouwman gets 1st grand tour stage win, López keeps Giro lead

By Associated Press
2022/05/13 23:29
Athletes pedal through a thick fog during the 198 kilometer-7th stage of the cycling Giro D'Italia from Diamante to Potenza in southern Italy, Friday,...
Athletes pedal during the 198 kilometer-7th stage of the cycling Giro D'Italia from Diamante to Potenza in southern Italy, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Fabi...
Athletes pedal during the 198 kilometer-7th stage of the cycling Giro D'Italia from Diamante to Potenza in southern Italy, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Fabi...

Athletes pedal through a thick fog during the 198 kilometer-7th stage of the cycling Giro D'Italia from Diamante to Potenza in southern Italy, Friday,...

Athletes pedal during the 198 kilometer-7th stage of the cycling Giro D'Italia from Diamante to Potenza in southern Italy, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Fabi...

Athletes pedal during the 198 kilometer-7th stage of the cycling Giro D'Italia from Diamante to Potenza in southern Italy, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Fabi...

POTENZA, Italy (AP) — Dutch cyclist Koen Bouwman claimed a first grand tour stage victory after winning a tough seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday and Juan Pedro López kept hold of the pink jersey.

Bouwman was given a great leadout by Team Jumbo–Visma teammate — and 2017 Giro winner — Tom Dumoulin and sprinted to the line to edge out Bauke Mollema and Davide Formolo by two seconds as the Giro tackled its first mountain range, the Apennines.

Bouwman had time to look behind and raise his arms over his head as he crossed the finish line of the 196-kilometer (122-mile) route from Diamante to Potenza that included four categorized climbs and almost zero flat sections.

All four had been part of a seven-man breakaway that managed to get away on the second categorised climb, the top classified ascent up Monte Sirino.

Most of the overall contenders crossed the line together, nearly three minutes behind Bouwman. López maintained his 38-second advantage over Lennard Kämna after moving into the overall lead on Tuesday. Rein Taaramäe was third, 58 seconds behind López.

Saturday’s eighth stage sees the Giro return to Naples for the first time since 2013 when the city hosted the start of the Italian grand tour. The undulating 153-kilometer (95-mile) stage starts and finishes in Naples, but it leaves the seaside city to take in four laps of a 19-kilometer (12-mile) circuit in the volcanic surrounding area.

The Giro finishes on May 29 in Verona.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-14 01:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
Taiwan's new quarantine guidelines for COVID cases, travelers, and contacts
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 65,385 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
17 die from COVID in Taiwan on Thursday
170 pigs struck by lightning in western Taiwan
170 pigs struck by lightning in western Taiwan
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Taiwan reports 64,972 local COVID cases, 41 deaths
Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan
Saliva rapid test kits now on sale at pharmacy chains in Taiwan
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Taiwan braces for heavy rain from Friday to Monday
Family, friends can obtain COVID prescriptions, pills for Taiwan patients starting Friday
Family, friends can obtain COVID prescriptions, pills for Taiwan patients starting Friday
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control
Chinese citizens allegedly have passports ‘cut up’ amid strict border control