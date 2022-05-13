American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|8
|.742
|_
|Tampa Bay
|19
|13
|.594
|4½
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|6½
|Baltimore
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|Boston
|11
|20
|.355
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|10
|19
|.345
|6½
|Detroit
|9
|23
|.281
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|Los Angeles
|21
|12
|.636
|½
|Seattle
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|Texas
|13
|17
|.433
|7
|Oakland
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
___
Oakland 5, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Texas 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.